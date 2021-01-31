Clap of the end for Gérardmer cuvée 2021. The winners of the festival fell this Sunday and it is a full box for the French distributor The Jokers, which sweeps almost all the prizes. Starting with the most prestigious, the Grand Prix, once won by Wes Craven or Peter Jackson. Bertrand Bonello, president of the jury, awarded it to Possessor, by Canadian Brandon Cronenberg. A choice that is dubbed, so much the son of David Cronenberg, of whom it is the second feature film, follows in his father’s footsteps by brilliantly capturing the deliquescence of the flesh and the spirit.

Double reward also for the Cloud, the horrific agricultural thriller by Just Philippot, which won the Audience Award and the Critics’ Award. Press and spectators who get along: it took a swarm of carnivorous grasshoppers to accomplish the feat. Finally, Teddy, still distributed by The Jokers, this adolescent werewolf film for which we have a particular fondness, wins the Youth Jury Prize as well as the Jury Prize, tied with Sleep, by the German Michael Venus, for whom we were less excited.

Finally, the jury of short films, chaired by actor Pio Marmaï, rewarded the ghost tale You’re dead Hélène, by Michiel Blanchart.

The Other Side, by Tord Danielsson and Oskar Mellander

The pitch: After the death of his wife, Fredrik met Shirin, with whom he bought a house. A new home that seems ideal for raising little Lucas, 6 years old. But when Fredrik goes on a business trip, the new mother-in-law has to deal with the child on her own. And his discreet new friend …

What we thought: We were afraid we were dealing with a pale copy of others (by Alejandro Amenabar)… but we forgot that it was a Wild Side production, which rarely disappoints. Of course, there are the usual ingredients of ghost and children’s films: the little boy (or the little girl) who makes an imaginary friend, the parents, blind, at the start of this exclusive and unhealthy relationship, who will end up to be divided by accusing oneself of mistreatment… In the end, it is a film on the bonds that one creates for one another, the strength of mothers, biological or adopted. Almost as strong as Mama (Andrés Muschietti), with the restraint that Scandinavian directors can have. We just regret that Nordic folklore (trolls), barely addressed in a story told to put the child to sleep, has been abandoned in favor of a more universal legend. This would have given an additional cachet to an otherwise pretty well-rounded film.

Host, by Rob Savage

The pitch: Some friends, confined during the Covid-19 epidemic, decide to overcome boredom to try a spiritualism session on Zoom. The help of a professional medium will not prevent the experience from turning into a nightmare …

What we thought: It’s not yet a genre in itself, and so much the better. Because after the fashion of “found footage” (The Blairwitch Project, Rec…), this is an easy way to tell stories (and not just horror, see the humorous thriller Connected by Romuald Boulanger), which the somewhat lazy directors could seize upon. Fortunately, this is not the case with Rob Savage, who uses new technologies as a ground to clear more than as a remedy for the lack of imagination. Can we still speak of “cinema” when the range of shots is so poor? Again, it’s the use of technology that saves the deal: take a look Host on tablet, alone, in the dark, and you will have the impression of being in the film, at the same level as the protagonists. Too bad for you…

Sleep, by Michael Venus

The pitch: Each night, in intense nightmares that she draws in her notebooks, Marlène is haunted by the same place: the hotel in a German village deep in the mountains. To understand what is happening to her, she goes there and ends up apathetic in the hospital after another attack. Mona, her daughter, joins her and tries to put together the pieces of the dismal puzzle that awakens the ghosts of the past.

What we thought: There is undoubtedly David Lynch in Sleep by the German Michael Venus. But a David Lynch of which we would understand in fine all the ins and outs. What to remove all or part of the charm of this first feature film which had everything to become an excellent mental thriller in the recent lineage of the sub-genre of the elevated horror. More than a failure, Sleep turns out to be a disappointment as the director’s talent for directing is undeniable. In particular, it excels in bringing out horror and strangeness in the frame, as evidenced by a line-up of this macabre treasure hunt which is reminiscent of the Shining by Stanley Kubrick. But, despite a terrifying cast, the promises of the first third are not kept. Blame it on a boost to the scenario which no longer wants to take its time as it becomes politicized.