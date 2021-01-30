The reviews of Thursday, January 28 can be found here. Those of Friday January 29 can be found here.

Saturday January 30

The Cloud, by Just Philippot

The pitch: A single mother of two teenagers, Virginie kills herself on the job in her farm that is doomed to bankruptcy. To save her, she starts breeding edible grasshoppers until she develops an unhealthy obsession with these insects, whose growth she finds a way to stimulate. A full-blown investment that destroys the family unit: forced to grow up too quickly, her children no longer recognize her.

What we thought: Hard, hard to be a farmer in the 21st century! And what better than the metaphorical power of genre cinema to dissect peasant malaise? In 2017, Little Farmer Hubert Charuel did it brilliantly; in 2021, The Cloud, the first film by Just Philippot, repeats the performance. Thanks to a staging skilfully playing off-camera and close-ups as well as an impeccable work on the sound, the 38-year-old director manages to get his message across without false finesse: this profession literally eats up existence. , until the blood. Although a bit programmatic from a scriptwriting point of view, the footage – by a controlled crescendo – takes its viewer to the point of apnea. We think as much of the intimate horror images of Ari Aster ( Midsommar, Heredity) that Birds of Alfred Hitchcock when this swarm of locusts appears that threatens the Hébrard family. A special mention for Suliane Brahim (Virginia) is essential: the actress with false airs of Charlotte Gainsbourg eats the screen and shines with her explosive fragility.

The Stylist, by Jill-Sixx Gevargizian

The pitch: Claire loves her job. Hairdresser, she drinks the stories of clients passing through her salon, lives a part of their life by proxy… before cutting them off with a good scissor blow in the head. Then to scalp his victims and keep the bloody toupees for his personal collection. One day, a client fraternizes. Enough to push the sociopath to question the virtues of homicide?

What we thought: Originally, The Stylist was a thirteen-minute short film that met with great festival success. To the point of triggering crowdfunding to have rab. Raised $ 60,000 later, the fiery hairstylist-killer now has 1 hour 45 minutes to play with the chisel and square off her unfortunate clientele. Rather deep and polished, the film lingers on exploring the psyche of his character, probing his discomfort, his complexes, his dilemmas in front of the frustrating attraction of this normality which is slipping away, rather than wallowing in generous bathtubs. hemoglobin. Even if it means sometimes falling into the traditional pitfalls of American independent cinema: easily positing, for on arrival not saying much. To see, however, if only for the curiosity of a “slasher” between women, a little manual of an upset sorority where men are almost always sent off-screen. We therefore recommend Jill-Sixx Gevargizian’s first film more to fans of psychological thrillers than to aficionados of a good trip with friends.

Mosquito State, by Filip Jan Rymsza

The pitch: Asocial analyst on Wall Street, Richard Boca anticipates the stock market crash of 2007 thanks to the financial data he models. At the same time, his New York penthouse is invaded by a swarm of mosquitoes and his sanity is derailed as hallucinations eat into his daily life.

What we thought: It is not because attacking the financial markets is a duty, if not a necessity, that it must be done anyhow! A bit ambitious and psychologizing, Mosquito state never just stings. Without a hint of subtlety or even feeling, Filip Jan Rymsza piles up all the possible clichés about these Wall Street traders – all junkies, misogynists and virilists – to support his thesis: stock market speculation parasitizes society in the same way as mosquitoes are satiated with our blood. A true but hackneyed postulate. And above all better treated elsewhere (in Margin Call by JC Chandor, for example). The few shots of a striking plastic beauty are not enough to save neither a scenario, all in emphasis, full of wordy metaphors nor the unbearable cabotinage of Beau Knapp (Richard Boca).