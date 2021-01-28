Teddy, by Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma (France)

The pitch: In his village in the South-West where everyone knows each other and where reputations are hard to unravel, Teddy, a young marginal, is a bit of a wolf in the fold. That’s good: one bite later, he’s on the path of the werewolf and mass killing.

What we thought: Teddy is to see! The opening of the film sets the scene: a ceremony of May 8 in a small committee, a somewhat awkward mayor who shouts the surnames of those fallen at the front, a teenager in uniform who massacres the Marseillaise… And at the edge of the frame, there without being there, Teddy. Black metalhead t-shirt, sneering at this overly formal Areopagus. The one who, bitten by a wolf, will soon taste the simple and bloody joys of lycanthropy. In this second feature film by the Boukherma brothers (after Willy 1 er), the fantastic is only deafened at times. It is more of a social dramatic comedy, the journey of an almost adult violently out of step with his world. The theme of the werewolf, essentially sent off-screen, allows us to underline the metaphor of youth twisting, turning against society, to the point of committing the irreparable. To put it quickly, there is in Teddy more of the Elephant from Gus Van Sant that Werewolf of London by John Landis. Above all, there is a terrifying Noémie Lvovsky, a massage parlor owner with little knowledge of sexual consent. Real wolves don’t necessarily have fangs.

The Cursed Lesson, by Juhn Jai-hong and Kim Ji-han (South Korea)

The pitch: Hyo-jung is a model, but in a Korean society obsessed with youth and perfect skin, she feels she will soon be obsolete. To get a makeover, she enrolls in a strange yoga class, which seems to revere a cryptic entity. At the same time, a police officer is investigating a double murder linked to a ghost story.

What we thought: South Korean cinema excels in mixing genres. But we have to believe that there are exceptions. The Cursed Lesson swings between the Asian ghost movie (the creature eyeing The Grudge, by Takashi Shimizu), the facsimile of Suspiria in yoga version and the police investigation. With, as a bonus, hints of an erotic thriller. The final rendering looks like an indigestible gloubi-boulga: the two directors do not seem to have much to tell and try to maintain the viewer’s attention by punctuating their footage around hackneyed and expected jump scares. Neither frightening nor hypnotic. Neither interesting in fact.

Boys from County Hell, by Chris Baugh (Ireland)

The pitch: Six Mile Hill, a small market town in the depths of Ireland. Bram Stoker would have resided there and drew inspiration to write Dracula. Nowadays, by destroying a cairn to build a road, a band of blustery and gruff Irishmen are rousing from their centuries-old slumber a demonic entity that is a little too fond of sucking.

What we thought: The Gérardmer festival must offer parentheses of pure uninhibited entertainment. Boys from County Hell, it’s that good breath of fresh air. Chris Baugh tramples the iconography of the vampire with the tenderness of a brat: here it is about beating the immortal, an ax in one hand, a pint in the other. And don’t count on stake-in-the-heart or morning sun clichés to get you out of the woods, everyone in Ireland knows that Bram Stoker is a scoundrel. A middle finger full of irreverence and cinephile love to Dracula that tastes good of blood, weed and lukewarm Guinness.