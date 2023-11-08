No trace of botulinum found in the husband of Gerardina Corsano, the woman who died after a dinner at a pizzeria

The results of the tests carried out on her husband have arrived Gerardina Corsanothe woman who lost her life after a dinner at a pizzeria: no trace of botulinum in the man.

The two had dinner in one pizzeria in Ariano Irpino. Shortly after, they began to feel ill. First the husband, who ended up in the emergency room and then discharged. The following day the woman also went to hospital, only to be discharged with one treatment for gastrointestinal poisoning. However, his situation worsened. Despite her hospitalization, Gerardina Corsano passed away forever within the walls of the healthcare facility. Her husband, Angelo Mennino, was transferred to the San Pio hospital in Benevento, where he was treated and then discharged.

The pizzeria had been seized, as well as all the food. The suspicion was that the two might have consumed foods containing botulinum. However, the tests on Angelo gave negative outcome. The place has been released from seizure and the results of the tests on the food found in the pizzeria are now awaited, carried out by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

Three people ended up under investigation: wife and husband owners of the restaurant and a doctor from the Ariano Irpino hospital. The latter is the doctor who welcomed and discharged Gerardina Corsano and her husband in the emergency room.

Could Gerardina Corsano have been saved?

The results of the autopsy on the body of the 46-year-old woman are also awaited. It is not clear what happened to the wife and husband, only further investigations will shed light on the cause of Gerardina’s death. The husband is fine now. The agony of the two began after a dinner at a pizzeria, they began to experience vomiting and severe abdominal cramps. Angelo was saved, but there was nothing that could be done for his wife. Gerardina Corsano is dead Tuesday 31 October. The day before she had gone to the emergency room, but he hadn’t emerged no worrying clinical picture. It will be necessary to understand whether it is a case of medical negligence and whether the woman could have been saved.