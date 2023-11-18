The cell phones of all the family members have been confiscated Gerardina Corsanothe 46-year-old woman who lost her life in Ariano Irpino.

There had initially been talk of intoxication, after Gerardina Corsano had gone, together with her husband, to dinner in a local pizzeria. Shortly after, both began to feel unwell. They ended up in the emergency room, where the doctor discharged them with a cure for gastrointestinal intoxication. Unfortunately, the 46-year-old’s condition worsened until her death. The husband, however, was treated and then discharged.

After the analyzes carried out inside the pizzeria, the investigators found no traces of botulism. The place was released and attention was instead focused on the family business. Gerardina Corsano would have died for poisoning. Hence the decision to seize all the cell phones of her family members, including that of her husband Angelo Mennino. The purpose is to open other possible scenarios and solve the mystery of the woman’s sudden and unexpected death. The Prosecutor’s Office is evaluating other investigative profiles, as explained by the Corsano family’s lawyer.

Gerardina Corsano came into contact with a poisonous substance

The suspicion is that the wife and husband may have come into contact with one toxic substance, perhaps Gerardina in greater quantity. Previously, suspicions had focused on the pizzeria and the owners. But exams have definitively excluded traces of contamination or botulinum in the foods that the two consumed that evening. The investigations are therefore now focused on a toxic substance, the nature of which has not yet been identified.

The position of the owners of the pizzeria is no longer that of the first suspects, while the position of the doctor who discharged the wife and husband from the emergency room is still to be clarified. It will be necessary to ascertain whether thorough examinations could have been carried out save life by Gerardina Corsano.