Emery came for this and, so far, has more than fulfilled: has put the undefeated Villarreal back among the best in Europe by qualifying him for his fifth semi-finals. This time he will see the faces against his former team, Arsenal, and the executioner of the Submarino in the 2006 Champions League in that confrontation that will always be summarized with the photo of Riquelme dejected. Now it remains to be clarified if the coach will go down in the club’s history, that is, if he is capable of leading him to his first final, or if he stays on the shore where other colleagues such as Paquito, Pellegrini, Garrido and Marcelino arrived. In three weeks we will get rid of doubts. The prelude to the glory that awaits in Poland will be held on April 29 in Vila-real and on May 6 in London.

Villarreal made a good 0-1 in the first leg and, although Dinamo was more responsive than in their stadium, they suffered just enough in the second leg. In the first half he sentenced for an overflowing ambition. It is what it has to play with Gerard as a flag bearer and surround him with headlines, something that could not be carried out on the last day of the League (defeat against Osasuna) because the calendar begins to take its toll. The defense once again showed an excellent level, with Foyth as a fire extinguisher, with Albiol and Pau as a stable de facto partner and with Pedraza covering the hundred meters without rest. The return of Trigueros gave another joy to the game. And that of Chukwueze, more overflowing and stuck. His left-footed shots in the 25 ‘and 76’ almost knocked over Livakovic’s sticks.

The Alcácer thing was somewhat surprising due to its drought and Bacca’s state of form, but the great players have to be in the big events. And Paco has returned at the decisive moment. It is always where it should. The forward extended the income in 36 ‘by pushing a Chukwueze serve that was born, of course, in Gerard’s head. Your pass perfectly sums up what it is and what someone is considering paying for: a capital ten. The international did not have enough, so he took advantage of a gallop by Albiol in a scramble to the rival area to turn a rebound into a beauty (43 ‘). With the 3-0 aggregate, the Submarine was liked and enjoyed without lowering his arms. He was able to thrash. The second half, with what is coming in these hectic forty days, served to think how to sink your teeth into the almighty Arsenal. That’s why he conceded a great goal from Orsic. A simple anecdote. The crucial and most beautiful thing about football is that it often allows a second chance. And even if it is from home, blessed town of Vila-real and faithful of this team, enjoy. Gerard is very stubborn and has been determined to alleviate the eternal suffering of the great idol Juan Román.