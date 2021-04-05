Gerard Moreno is already one of the three forwards with the most goals in the history of Villarreal. Add already 75 goals In all competitions, 51 goals in the league championship. Figures that make the Catalan forward the third top scorer in history in the league, after the 54 in the league by Forlán and Rossi. While on aggregate, the 75 goals scored by Gerard They leave him to only seven goals of the 82 goals that have Rossi as the forward with the most goals in history. In addition, the 19 goals in the current campaign are the best record in a season, approaching the 25 goals of the top scorer and golden boot, Diego Forlán.

By numbers, Moreno will end up being the striker with the most goals in history, record that you can improve to this course. But for sensations, the debate could be open, with a clear fight between Giuseppe Rossi, Diego Forlán and Moreno himself. Forlán’s golden boot and top scorer make him the most successful striker. The records and what he contributed in his stage, make Rossi another benchmark. And now comes Gerard Moreno, a forward who, in addition to being the top scorer, is the best player on his team. Something that his rivals were not, since in the case of Forlán, Román Riquelme was the star of the team. While in Rossi’s case, the outstanding player was Santi Cazorla, who managed the team’s game. With Gerard it is obvious that the forward is right now the benchmark, being a more complete player than the previous ones.

Thereto, It must be added that Gerard is already the best national striker, to which he adds that he is the first home forward to reach this level. What seems clear is that Moreno is very close to certifying that supremacy, much more if he were able to lead his team to a final, something that his predecessors did not achieve.

It should be remembered that being the best striker in history in yellow is not easy after the list of points that have played at Villarreal. Players such as: Craioveanu, Sonny Anderson, Diego Forlán, Bakambu, Ekambi, Nilmar, Nihat, Guille Franco, Jon Dahl Tomasson, Nicola Sansone, Gio Dos Santos, Martín Palermo, Alexandre Pato, Marco Ruben or Carlos Bacca, as some non-national forwards . While from the Spanish, players such as: Jose Mari Romero, Joseba Llorente, Víctor Fernández, Roberto Soldado or Antonio Guayre, among others, stand out.