The relationship of the Colombian singer Shakira with her former mother-in-law, Montserrat Bernabéu, the mother of Gerard Piqué, was very good while she was married to the former soccer player.

However, after the breakup of the couple, the tension has increased, something that was reflected in one of the songs in which Shakira has expressed her feelings.

“You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at the door and the debt at the Treasury,” says the lyrics of ‘Sessions #53’, the song that Shakira recorded with the Argentine Bizarrap, and in which she also refers to the litigation that the Colombian has for an accusation of having defrauded the treasury between 2012 and 2014, in a debt that amounts to 14.5 million euros.

Piqué and his mother’s strategy

Now, Spanish media reveal that Piqué would be cheating Shakira to spend more time with her children, after another long and tortuous process in which justice handed over custody of the two children to the Barranquillera.

According to the Vanitatis show portal, Shakira and Piqué would have discussed the treatment they are giving to Milan and Sasha and each one would be setting up some traps to find out if the other is committing an oversight in which they can be caught.

In one of those attitudes, Piqué would have involved his mother, with the intention of spending more time with his children. Shakira’s ex-mother-in-law is still in charge of taking the children to some extracurricular activities.

Piqué would be taking advantage of this factor to take advantage of it and see Milan and Sasha more time. According to the same source, the strategy is that Montserrat picks up the children at home, walks a few meters with them and then, in a place where Shakira can no longer see them, makes the exchange so that they go with her father. .

Today, the relationship between Shakira and Montserrat is far from the affection and cordiality they had in the 12 years that they lasted as Piqué’s partner. Gone were the demonstrations of affection from the Colombian, who on more than one occasion published photos in which they were together.

The one who seems to stay away from Shakira’s new messages in his songs is Piqué himself, beyond the mockery of putting on a Casio watch and riding in a Renault Twingo, the lyrics of ‘Sessions #53’ were hardly known.

Vanitatis assures that Piqué is not offended by his ex-partner’s songs and is concentrating on his new relationship with Clara Chía Martí, and that, in addition, he is clear that he will not return to the Colombian.

