One of the many taunts that the Colombian singer Shakira has thrown at her former partner, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, was part of the already famous Music Sessions #53, the song he recorded with the Argentine producer Bizarrap.

In a part of the song, Shakira criticizes him for what would be a lack of intelligence: “Oh, lots of gym

But it works the brain a little too”

A few days ago, the Intellectual Quotient publication highlighted Shakira’s enormous capabilities: it ranked her among the most intelligent women on the planet. Her IQ would be 140.

And it is that the Colombian, in addition to her talent for music, has enormous academic preparation: in 2007 she took a course in the History of Western Civilization at the University of California and during the pandemic, she took the opportunity to study Ancient Philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania.

In addition, the woman from Barranquilla speaks five languages, in addition to her native language: English, Portuguese, Italian, French and, of course, Catalan, thanks to the years she lived in Barcelona.

Gerard Piqué would also have a high IQ

In several interviews, the father of the former Barcelona player, Joan Piqué, has highlighted his son’s intellectual capacity and went so far as to affirm that his IQ would be, in his adolescence, 170. For this reason, he was surprised when he decided to opt for the football above studies.

However, this does not mean that Piqué has not studied. Aló magazine revealed that Piqué studied at Harvard University, where he studied economics and financial education and also learned several languages.

What is Pique’s IQ? According to the Mexican newspaper El Heraldo, it is the same as Shakira: 140. And the former player has been in charge of demonstrating it in his business, through the firm Kosmos and the creation of the Kings League.

