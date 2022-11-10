Gerard Piqué’s statements to Ibai: “Before I thought that when I retired I would be sad, but I’m happy”

Gerard Piqué has wanted to go through the Ibai Twitch after his farewell, and has left several headlines. He talks about his withdrawal, the possible interest of Atlético de Madrid, the situation of Sergio Ramos, the Super League and the controversial expulsion by Gil Manzano in his last game as a professional… Here we leave you the best statements from the interview:
Pique’s presidency in the Barca: “At some point I’m sure I’ll feel like it. I don’t have it in my head right now. I want to do other things. Having the freedom of not training every day or playing on weekends will allow me to focus. We will see in the future, but I would like to exploit all the potential that the club of my life has”.
Why the withdrawal: “There are many reasons that one thinks about as the season goes by. I had a meeting with Xavi in which he told me that it would be difficult for him. I wanted to try it because it came from a good season. The sensations from the beginning of the season were not the best and I saw that the break was a good opportunity to make a decision. The fact that there were injuries in my position caused me to delay this because I would have left earlier. I didn’t play against Elche and Valladolid and I felt out of place. The sensations were not good. I was about to say it’s over. Not for pain. I go for sensations and I did not feel that it was my place. In the end I didn’t. They started getting injured and I thought I couldn’t leave the team at that point. And I set the World Cup break as the deadline. I made the decision there to leave it.”
The insult to Gil Manzano: “I am free. I will no longer have to be pigeonholed and answer what I have to. I did not do it. I explain how it was. At the break, after the arbitration, which hurt us a lot, because the play for the first goal was not a corner, it was a foul. Lewandowski’s first yellow is not. I am going to speak with him and I commented several plays to him. I enter the tunnel and tell him that he always harms us. I don’t insult him at any time. He points at me and tells Carles Naval that I am insulted. I didn’t say anything and he expelled me. The record does not lie because he expels me for that. At the minimum they expel you. You can’t say anything. So, already expelled, I go into the locker room and the locker room is next door. I enter with more companions who came with me. And there is one who says the phrase in the locker room. And the referee puts the words in my mouth. I did not go. And they expel me for saying: you are always the same. It was an anecdote because it has no impact. I have already retired, but this can happen in a locker room tunnel. The luck is that the cameras see what I’m saying. And I don’t say anything to get expelled. Referees lack empathy and being able to speak. In England it is like that. He passed me by. Indifference. And when I tell him you are always the same, he expels me. And besides, he looks. He points to me and tells me: expelled. He tells Carles Naval.
The interest of Atlético: “The one who created that news is that he has no fucking idea. Me training for Simeone? I don’t know if he would have played but it’s unfeasible because I already said I wouldn’t wear another team’s shirt. But it’s just that Atlético de Madrid, a team that can play the ball from behind like Betis… it was funny to me”.
Saturday’s Farewell: “It was spectacular. I did not expect what happened. The farewell, and I have told my people, I did not give it the importance it had because I appreciate it. Because you see what people appreciate you. I don’t like to say goodbye. And I also consider that it is not a farewell. It happened like that and I left very happy. And I think that this year, LaLiga we are there”.
Prelist of Luis Enrique: “It’s what they say. I have not spoken to anyone and it depends on the FEF. There are those who publish it and those who don’t. I don’t know when the list comes out, really. I do not know how it works. I don’t even know what day he says it. I haven’t thought about it. I have dedicated myself to saying goodbye.”
bouquets: “In this, any opinion I give is going to have an impact and this is personal, and that of the coach. Everyone wants to influence and Luis Enrique does not influence him or shit. But it is not our role. I loved what Sergio did (his farewell to him). I want to write to him and when I do I want to write to Churu (Ramos).
Super League: “I can agree with Florentino that football works differently now. But the presentation of the Super League was a big shit. What he has done is commendable. I have Florentino at the top. I don’t know what he wanted with the presentation of the Super League at the Chiringuito. From that, having said this, I think that the solution and what we should do is modify established norms. And I know it’s difficult because the rules have been in place for a long time. But that happens in all sports. You have to try to attract attention and right now there is a lot of content on platforms. And you have few hours, especially young people, where they want to get the most content. You have to create short but entertaining content. So 90 minutes is a lot. If you don’t want to lower the time, let’s look for more entertaining rules. The product itself is outdated.”
#Gerard #Piqués #statements #Ibai #thought #retired #sad #happy
Leave a Reply