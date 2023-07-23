Gerard Piqué is still at the center of the controversy. The former Barcelona player has not stopped appearing in the headlines of the tabloids due to the details that have set the stage for his separation from Shakira, announced more than a year ago.

Piqué, fully dedicated to his company Kosmos and the King’s League project, has had to experience firsthand the permanent monitoring of the ‘paparazzi’. The videos of the former player and his new partner, the Catalan Clara Chia Martihave dominated the entertainment media agenda in Spain.

During the last few hours, a new video de Piqué has earned his place on social media. And this time it does not seem to have been for the best, since it is the epicenter of a wave of criticism against him.

“Macho” and “Sexist” are some of the terms used to classify Piqué for what he says in the clip.

Piqué’s sexist comment unleashes a wave of criticism

In the last broadcast of the King’s League ‘show’ on Twitch, the Spanish ‘streamer’ DjMaRiiO had a little ‘meeting’ with his partner, Noelía San Martín.

And in the midst of the echo of the situation among those present, Gerard Piqué told DjMaRiiO:



“Mario, I’ll explain… neck ‘food’ from behind, a little ear food…”.

Later, to the astonishment of the interlocutors by the sexist comment, Piqué aggravated the issue.

“But man, yes, when (the women) are so nervous, to calm down…“said the former Barcelona defender.

After the popularization of the video, Piqué is classified as “sexist” and “macho” by Internet users.

