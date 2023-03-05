Madrid.- Shakira and Gerard Piqué continue to give the media something to talk about months after their controversy separation for an alleged infidelity with Clara Chia Marti.

After more than 10 years of romance and with two children, Sasha and Milanthe famous singer and the former soccer player ended their relationship as a result of Piqué’s deception of the Colombian with a 23-year-old student.

We recommend you read…

Since the news of the separation was released last year, it has been speculated that the interpreter of ‘What’s done is done’ would move to the city of Miami together with their little ones to start their new life away from Barcelona.

However, things did not turn out as Shakira expected, because in addition to having faced a legal battle with the 36-year-old Catalan for the custody of the children, Shakira’s father began to have serious health problems, which is why he should have delayed his departure from Spain.

We recommend you read…

Thanks to the fact that Gerard Piqué and the celebrity managed to reach a good agreement, Shakira managed to go to Miami with Milan and Sashawhile the former soccer player could visit them on vacations and holidays, but for the ill health of William Mebarak the singer would have had to continue in her mansion in Barcelona.

However, recently it was reported that Shakira finally He leaves for the United States on April 1.taking advantage of the spring break for the minors, so that they can begin their new stage.

Although there are those who are happy that the 46-year-old artist is moving away from the place and people who harmed her, it is said that minors are suffering from leaving the place where they grew up throughout their lives.

But it seems that Piqué’s parents, Joan Pique and Montserrat Bernabeu They are one of the people who are happy that Shakira is leaving for Florida, due to their bad relationship as a family, so they are more than anxious that she finally leaves the country.

It must be remembered that Shakira’s ex-in-laws have been captured on numerous occasions living with her son’s current girlfriend, Clara Chía, regardless of the fact that she has injured the mother of her grandchildren and possibly harmed both, which is why Shakira would be extremely annoying and therefore would have placed a witch on the balcony overlooking the house of the parents of the former Barcelona player.