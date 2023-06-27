Gerard Piqué’s father exploded and talked about his son’s wedding with Clara Chía

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Clara Chía and Piqué.
Clara Chia and Piqué.
The rumors are getting stronger.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Gerard Piqué continues to be the center of attention in Barcelona, Spain, the city where he spends time with his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, Up and down.
Both have been daily talk, as the formal and official announcement about their marriage is expected, after the tsunami of the separation of the former soccer player with the Colombian Shakira.
(Shakira tells what was the most complicated moment of her breakup with Gerard Piqué) (Shakira: shocking story about her children after separation from Gerard Piqué)
Without mincing words
And precisely the one who spoke of his son’s future was Joan Pique, who exploded due to the rumors that were heard in the previous days.
He attended the wedding of Marc, his other son and brother of the ex-defender of the Barcelona, in which, supposedly, Gerard and Clara would announce their engagement, but it did not.
Joan, in a few words, stated that the couple was “very happy”. When asked about the possible problem, he was emphatic in stating: “It’s not my problem.”
Piqué’s father has always been out of his children’s problems, especially on the subject of Gerard and Shakira.
(Video: Unusual! Player is stabbed by a fan who invades the field)
(Tour de France: how do Colombians get to the race?)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Gerard #Piqués #father #exploded #talked #sons #wedding #Clara #Chía
Leave a Reply