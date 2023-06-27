Gerard Piqué’s father exploded and talked about his son’s wedding with Clara Chía

Gerard Piqué continues to be the center of attention in Barcelona, ​​Spain, the city where he spends time with his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, Up and down.

Both have been daily talk, as the formal and official announcement about their marriage is expected, after the tsunami of the separation of the former soccer player with the Colombian Shakira.

Without mincing words

And precisely the one who spoke of his son’s future was Joan Pique, who exploded due to the rumors that were heard in the previous days.

He attended the wedding of Marc, his other son and brother of the ex-defender of the Barcelona, in which, supposedly, Gerard and Clara would announce their engagement, but it did not.

Joan, in a few words, stated that the couple was “very happy”. When asked about the possible problem, he was emphatic in stating: “It’s not my problem.”

Piqué’s father has always been out of his children’s problems, especially on the subject of Gerard and Shakira.

