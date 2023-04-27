Gerard Piqué visits his children, Milan and Sasha, for the first time, after Shakira’s trip to Miami, where the Colombian singer settled permanently after her separation from the former Spanish soccer player.

The reunion with Milan and Sasha, apparently, will be shorter than expected. The agreement that had been reached at the time of the break was that Piqué could be with his children for ten days.

However, press versions assure that this time there would be only five, since another five would have already been counted in which they were together in Barcelona at the beginning of the month.

Before traveling to the United States, Piqué had a few days off with his new partner in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where they tried to have some quiet moments, away from the paparazzi. However, the record of that visit was not lacking.

Piqué’s humorous advice to young people, requested by Ibai Llanos

Piqué does not neglect his business either and is still very aware of the Kings League, in which he is gaining more and more followers.

AND In a post on social networks related to that tournament, together with the streamer Ibai Llanos, the former Barcelona player released advice that many find controversial.

In a video on his TikTok account, Llanos asked Piqué for “advice for today’s youth.” After looking at his cell phone and thinking about it for a moment, the response was humorous.: “Let them live life, uncle. And that they fuck a lot, man”, dijo, before bursting out laughing.

The publication has more than 3,000 comments, many of them reminding Piqué of his relationship with Clara Chía. “Clearly I am going to apply it,” said one of the followers of Ibaí Llanos in this regard.

