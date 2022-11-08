Madrid.- Last weekend, Gerard Piqué officially retired from football in the stadium Spotify Camp Noujust days away from the long-awaited Qatar World Cup 2022where he gave an emotional speech between tears about his farewell, thanking them for so much support they gave him during the years he was as a player of Barcelona.

His two sons were present in the Catalan’s last game, Sasha and Milan, in addition to Piqué’s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Martiwith whom he cheated on Shakira a few months ago.

According to the statements of who was the Defense of the Barcelona team, Amador BernabeuGerard Piqué’s plans take course towards Andorrawhere the famous 35-year-old could move with Clara Chia now that they show off their romance publicly after the scandals involving the interpreter of ‘Monotony‘.

The reason that Piqué could go to the southeast of Spain and Franceis because apparently, the former soccer player owns the football team FC Andorrawhich is a second division club from that place, which the Catalan plans to take to the first division.

The day the Shakira’s ex he said goodbye to his profession, the radio show ‘sports carousel‘, from Cadena Ser, conducted an interview with his grandfather where the man revealed that it was a surprise for him that his grandson decided to move away from the stadiums, because he thinks he had a lot of time left to continue being an elite player.

Mr. Amador Bernabéu stated that no one has the right to criticize Piqué because all the sacrifices he has made are in search of happiness, where he added that his grandson does not leave the FC BarcelonaIf not the opposite.

It should be noted that Andorra is a country that has remained an attractive place for many soccer players, because they like to walk and invest in some businesses located in that area.