A couple of days ago, the program ‘Gossip No Like‘ announced that Gerard Piqué would participate in a famous program Televisa.

In the midst of the controversy surrounding the former Barcelona player for the infidelity to Shakira with Clara Chia For more than a year, it seems that Piqué is trying to win the hearts of Mexicans by participating in one of the favorite programs of the country’s viewers.

Apparently, given the alleged participation of Gerard Piqué in ‘Who is the Mask?’, The 36-year-old Catalan arrived in Aztec territory.

Although it could be a great opportunity and excitement for Piqué on open television in MexicoThe truth is that it has not been very well received.

It was through the program ‘Wake up America‘ where they showed images of the athlete trying to get to his vehicle in the midst of fans and the media trying to get closer to him.

Because Gerard Piqué did not behave friendly or accessible, it caused a wave of shouts to break out against him until a reporter told him, “Hey, they already hate you for everything you did to Shakira and now you’re behaving like that?” with the press?”

The comment could not be ignored by the Spaniard and he only reacted by putting on a surprised face at everything that was happening around him.

It all happened after the father of Shakira’s two children had a peaceful dinner at a luxurious restaurant in Mexico City, and when he tried to leave the establishment he was grabbed by many people although he never uttered a word.

