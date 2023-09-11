The separation of the Colombian Shakira and the Spanish Gerard Piqué continues to have repercussions, one year and three months after the official announcement of the breakup after 12 years of relationship.

When the divorce was officially announced, Piqué was still an active player. He finally decided to retire at the end of 2022, in part, due to the reactions against him after the situations that led him to end his coexistence with the Barranquilla woman.

Indirectly, what happened served to give Shakira’s career an extraordinary relaunch, in which what happened with the Catalan had a lot to do with it, since several of her new successes included hints (and others not so indirect) towards her ex-partner.

Perhaps, of all the songs that Shakira released in the last year, the strongest and most telling about the breakup was the one she recorded with the Argentine Bizarrap, Music Sessions #53, in which, among several very strong phrases about Piqué and If new partner, Clara Chia, Shakira stated: “Women don’t cry, women make money.”

The controversial separation and the details that led to it have affected Piqué financially. His company, Kosmos, will lose advertising for the Davis Cup, and his sporting project after his retirement from football, the Kings League, took a big hit when Mediaset, which had bought the television rights, decided to remove it from its programming grid due to low ratings.

Piqué’s Kings League would lose a great sponsor

Furthermore, according to Q’Pasa, one of the companies that sponsored the Kings League would withdraw from the tournament created and organized by Piqué and the influencer Ibaí Llanos, and that it would do so because Shakira would have moved some contacts to accelerate the decision.

The same source assures that, although Piqué is facing a significant reduction in income, this would not be so serious as to think that a crisis is coming.

On the other hand, the one who would have considerably increased her income is Clara Chía. According to the Infobae portal, the young woman would be taking advantage of her media exposure to increase the balance of her bank account.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia

It should be remembered that Clara comes from a high-income family in Barcelona. However, what happened in her last months would have brought her benefits and the balance in her bank account would amount to 500 thousand dollars.

