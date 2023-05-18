Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira released a beautiful ballad called “Acrostic”which is dedicated especially to his children Milan and Sashain which he expresses the difficult year they have had after their controversial separation from former Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. The winner of several Grammy Awards, she emphasizes in said song that the only thing she wants is the happiness of her children and that her smiles are her weakness. “Loving you serves as an anesthesia for pain, it makes me feel better, I’m here for whatever you need, you came to complete who I am.”

The release of “Acrostic” is even more special, because milan and sasha10 and 8 years old, not only They appear in the video with their motherbut also they play the piano and sing a part. However, this would not have been to the liking of Gerard Piquébecause it is supposedly furious that your ex partner did not ask for your consent for their children to appear in the video clip.

The Spanish journalist Lorena Vazquéz, told in the program “Y ahora Sonsoles”, of the Spanish television channel Antena 3, that the former defender of the Barcelona Football Club (popularly known as Barça), He found out that his children appear in the video for “Acrostic”, just when the emotional audiovisual was released on Shakira’s YouTube channel, which is #1 in Music Trends on that platform.

“What surprises me the most about all this is that if your children appeared in one place, you would have to ask the other parent for permission, and the most surprising thing about this topic is that Gerard Piqué has known that his children participate in this video clip, when the video clip has seen the light, he did not know it, nor had he been asked for permission, nor authorization and nor his children, it seems, that they had not told him either “.

In addition, Lorena Vazquéz said that Shakira was inconsistent when showing her children in “Acrostic”when a few weeks ago he asked the media for respect for them, after moving to Miami, Florida, United States, in the face of “incessant siege and relentless persecution” when they were in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

“I think that if she asks in a statement that her children’s privacy be respected and, suddenly, they appear in a musical theme that is going to go around the world, I do not understand why she first asks that they be protected and then she takes them out “.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp