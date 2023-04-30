United States.- Last Wednesday, April 26, Gerard Piqué came to the United States to visit your children for the first time as part of the monthly visit that corresponds to you after the legal agreement what did he do with Shakira on custody of the minors.

Piqué landed in Miami without any company, and he had only a small suitcase with him, with a scowl, disheveled face and wearing dark glasses, for which users on social networks were quick to react.

According to the journalist mandy fridmannthe former Barcelona player has Interest in purchasing a property in Miami to have a place to stay when you have to visit Sasha and Milanin addition to pointing out that Piqué is not at all happy with the custody agreement he signed, since he wants the Colombian star to pay all his expenses during each trip he makes per month.

The journalist explained that the 36-year-old businessman is looking for a property in Miami so that things are easier when she has to travel to live with her two children, and that her recent visit is not only to see them, but that she went to look for properties in that city.

According to information issued by the program ‘Gossip Not Like‘, the retired soccer player would try to renegotiate the custody agreement, mainly because the successful singer has full custody and he wants it to be shared.

Apparently, if Piqué manages to buy the property, Shakira’s full custody would change to being shared, something with which the Barranquillera is not happy.

But that’s not all, rather everything seems to indicate that the Catalan would already have his eyes on the zone brickella very luxurious district in Miami, since there are companies and prestigious condominiums, which is located just 20 minutes from the island ‘Fisher Island‘Where the interpreter of ‘Loba’ could move with her little ones.

For his part, Gerard Piqué has already prepared a list of what his new house should have, “spacious, bright, with a minimum of rooms and common areas”, according to information on the ‘Informalia’ website.