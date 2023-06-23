Gerard Piquérenowned ex-soccer player and controversial figure, has been captured in various locations in the Mexico City generating expectations and leaving open the unknown about the reason for his visit to Aztec lands. Social networks have echoed this news, disseminating images that have aroused public interest.

in one of the photos that has circulated on Twitter, Gerard Piqué can be seen in a meeting room, sitting in front of a man, which suggests that he could be participating in meetings of work or negotiations.

In another image, the famous soccer player appears wearing glasses, a white shirt and shorts, apparently in a restaurant, while having a conversation with three people. What is that he is not accompanied by his girlfriend Clara Chia.

Gerard Piqué in Mexico?

A Twitter user revealed that Gerard Piqué would have chosen stay at the Hotel Presidente Intercontinental in Polanco, CDMX. However, in his comment, this user issues negative criticism of Piqué, which indicates some controversy surrounding his visit.

On the other hand, the Twitter account ‘Kings League Universe’ suggests that Gerard Piqué’s visit to CDMX would be related to a seven football tournament expansion that bears the same name as that account.

It should be noted that the official headquarters of the Kings League is located in the Cupra Arena, in Barcelona, ​​and the most recent finals were held in the iconic stadium of the football team from the same city, the Camp Nou. Therefore, this visit to CDMX could indicate an interest in expanding the business and explore new opportunities in the mexican market.

Despite speculation and images circulating on social networks, it has not yet been officially confirmed. what is the reason for Gerard Piqué’s visit to Mexico. However, a verified account dedicated to the Kings League has claimed that it is a business trip.

According to this account, Gerard Piqué would have arrived in Mexico accompanied by his partner, Oriol Querol, director of Kosmos Studios, with the aim of expanding the seven-a-side soccer tournament on Mexican soil. In a tweet that accompanies an image of Piqué sitting at a desk, it is mentioned that this meeting took place a few days ago to discuss the kings league expansion.