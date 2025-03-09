The former FC Barcelona soccer player and businessman Gerard Piqué is cited to testify next Friday before the judge of Majadahonda (Madrid) who investigates alleged irregularities in the transfer of the ‘Supercopa’ of Male Soccer from Spain to Saudi Arabia.

The defense declaration will take place 10 months later that the head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 4 of Majadahonda, Delia Rodrigo, agreed to include him in the list of accused, which appears the former presidents of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales and Pedro Rocha.

In this case -which covers alleged crimes of corruption in business, unfair administration and money laundering – They have already declared four other people as investigated: Rubiales; Rocha; Tomás González Cueto, external legal exassor of the RFEF; and Ángel González Segura, related to the company he carried out at the Stadium of the Cartuja of Seville works that are under suspicion in another line of research of the cause.

The instructor agreed to the imputation of Piqué when appreciating criminal clues in the commission that charged in 2020 of Saudí public business – for the contract signed by the RFEF to transfer the ‘Supercopa’ of Male Soccer from Spain to Saudi Arabia.

In that car, the judge stressed that this contract included admission for which the agreements were extended four more years, agreeing to maintain a successful premium in favor of the commissioner -who identified himself as a third part agent – During the years of the extension.

“That ‘third agent’ is revealed in a separate document, signed by Luis Rubiales (as president of the RFEF), by Saudi Arabia (Sela) and by Gerard Piqué (as a representative of Kosmos). In short, for the RFEF it will have meant, if the agreement is fulfilled until its end, Income of 400 million and for the company of Piqué 40 million “indicated the judge.

Along these lines, the instructor put the focus on a clause that was called “essential” by which the RFEF “I tried to guarantee the payment of the commission of 4 million euros per year In favor of Kosmos, even though this company would formally be the commissioner of Sela. “

“Active Part”

In one of the reports provided by the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard to the procedure, the agents conclude that the former soccer player was “active part” in the contract and asked the judge to pound a rogatory commission Saudi Arabia to identify its bank accounts and those of Rubiales.

The Benemérita made this request following the “signs” collected on the first negotiations for the celebration of the Super Cup abroad and after collecting the different “alternatives” that the RFEF arranged.

According to the agents, “among the different intermediaries that offered their services to negotiate, it should be noted that Piqué was an active part in the process through the society of his representative Ac talent. “

When reviewing the chronology of the facts that gave rise to the ‘Supercopa’ contract, The UCO said it could be “inferred that the intermediation carried out by Kosmos It would have really been exercised in favor of the RFEF and not of Sela “, in reference to the Saudi public company.

Audios with Rubiales

In their report, the agents collected an audio transcription between Piqué and Rubiales. “Rubi, I understand perfectly, but remember that We should have charged you Because we did all the work. Then you would have charged the 44 and then move on to us the 4, but because of the issue that, host, that no … no, that you did not want to have any relationship with us, that we understood at the time and such, we change it. But that the ‘Fee’ in the end are 44, that is, it is part of your ‘Fee’, which you would have to give us, in this case we signed it directly with them, so as not to have any relationship, “said the former Barça player.

For the Civil Guard, “That message is enlightening On the reality of the negotiation between the RFEF, Kosmos and Sela. “

“From the beginning, When you came with the Arabswe said that if you charged commission, we were not going to pay any commission, that you charged it directly from the Arabs. That is, I left this … radically … let’s … of course, of course, from first day, “Rubiales reminded the footballer.

“Ruby. No, you have not understood the point. The point … in the contract I know what it says, and I know how everything was. It is simply … is that hostia in the end, because of the relationship we had, everything was done in a way, that, that, which fucks, that is very clear as it was done, “Piqué replied in one of the audios.