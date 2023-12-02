You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Gerard Piqué.
The former soccer player dressed in shorts and returned to play in a special match.
Gerard Piqué He made the news again this Saturday, as there was great expectation for his reappearance on a soccer field, in a charity match.
Piqué participated in the Ibainéfico from Ibai Llanos, an event to raise funds for a good cause. Piqué put on the shirt of the team called ‘El Barrio’ to participate in the tournament that takes place between Saturday and Sunday.
The former defender excelled by scoring three goals, two of them from penalties. In general he was seen in good condition and aroused praise, however, he also had an action that left criticism and ridicule on social networks.
It was a play in which Piqué went for the ball and ended up falling alone, without anyone touching him, which showed a lack of competitive rhythm.
In the broadcast of the match, the commentators make fun of the former player and ironically shout that it was a penalty for Piqué.
The fall of Piqué
SPORTS
