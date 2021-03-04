Little by little, Barcelona begins to recover its memory. He managed to qualify for the final of the Copa de Rey in a return match against Sevilla that had a lot of seasoning. The culés defeated Lucas Ocampos’s team 3-0 that he missed a penalty, in the second half, which could have complicated things much more for him Barça. The bad injury Gerard Piqué who had a great performance at the Camp Nou.

The central defender tied the series at 94 minutes of the party. With that goal the teams went to overtime, there the Dane Martin Braithwaite with a header he would place the final 3-2 on the scoreboard. Pique He suffered a sprain to the internal lateral ligament of his right knee, it is not known when he will return but he would arrive with just enough against Paris Saint Germain for the return of the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Joy. Lionel Messi, Gerard Piqué and Ronald Koeman happy after reaching the final of the Copa del Rey. Photo: AP / Joan Monfort.

It is already known that Lionel Messi’s team will not have the defender for the next date of LaLiga against Osasuna. Other competitions where they want to be protagonists, at the moment they are third to five units of Diego Simeone’s team.

“Your injury? We will have to wait. It’s not like his last injury, but it sure is something. We do not know if it is serious “Ronald Koeman commented at a press conference.

LAST MINUTE ! The medical evaluation and the tests carried out this morning have shown that what the first team player Gerard Piqué has a sprain in the internal lateral ligament of his right knee. It is low and its evolution will mark its availability pic.twitter.com/IIpyKYYq48 – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) March 4, 2021

The Spanish, in addition to the goal, was being one of the pillars of the team in recent games. After being injured for three months due to a grade 3 sprain to the medial lateral ligament and partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee when they faced Atlético de Madrid in December.