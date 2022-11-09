Gerard Piqué He announced his retirement from professional football last week and that day came on Tuesday, in the Barcelona match against Osasuna. Piqué was sent off at the break of the match, staining his farewell.

This Wednesday, Piqué was uncovered and on a Twitch with Ibai Llanos, streamer, youtuber, He talked about football, his retirement, the siege of the media and his parties.

Pique’s words

The media: “I took the press as part of the show. There are people who affect him negatively, not me. People now like what happens off the field more than on the field. People consume the transfer market more than the product itself. He likes the post-match more than the possession, the strategy. People are not interested in the generations that are coming”.

Barcelona: “I have always felt very loved at Barça. Perhaps because they felt like one of them. I have behaved like one of them. The players are very distant from everyone: from the press, from the fans… It is not easy because the coaches They want protection.”

“With my comments, attitudes, which have not always been correct. It depends on the context and the moment.”

Silence: “In the summer I talk to the president and I commit to several things… One of them was not to do anything off the pitch. I’m going to disconnect myself, I don’t want to talk and focus on my recovery from the injury and be prepared Sometimes I feel like talking, other times I don’t.”

Go partying: “Everything has balance in life. A career of almost 20 years at the highest level and I have known how to take care of myself, I have gone out to parties but if you don’t go out to parties what am I going to do… you have to go out with 20, 21, whoever He doesn’t go out partying, look at him badly. You have to go have a whiskey, damn it… as long as you don’t go out partying the day before the game…”.

“I respect different people who do everything perfectly, I like things to the limit.”

“I’m privileged, I say every morning. There are people who have a hard time. I’ve won a lot, but Madrid has won the last Champions League, it pisses me off, but I live on f… mother, I have a great time”.

Offers: “When I left United for Barcelona, ​​Juve offered a lot…”

