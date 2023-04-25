Gerard Piqué continues under the magnifying glass of the press after the controversial separation through which he is going through together with Shakira. Now, the ex-soccer player will travel to Miami to see his children and will have an important agreement with the singer. Let’s remember that the interpreter of “Waka waka” is still looking for a mansion to settle in while she visits some friends related to music, such as Juan Luis Guerra, Prince Royce, among others. In the following note, she knows all the details.

Gerard Piqué He has a travel date, this Wednesday, April 26, he will go to the United States to visit his little ones and be able to stay for 10 days, as it was known in the initial agreement they had reached.

However, the scenario now would be different, since the former Barcelona player would seek to propose a separation resolution, according to what was said by the portal of Informal.

Gerard Piqué would stay in Miami for 10 days, where he will make the most of spending time with his children. He is the current partner of Clara Chía Martí. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast

Shakira is still looking for a ‘new home’

Due to the circumstances, Shakira would continue looking for the new house to live with her children. In recent days, various photos have circulated on digital platforms, in which the Colombian appears next to her brother Tonino and a real estate agent.

Let us remember that the singer He wants a strictly private residence, as he made it known through his social networks, in which he published a heartfelt request to the press for the tranquility of his children.

Shakira asks for respect for her children

‘Shak’ was sincere and stated that she wants to take care of the mental and emotional health of her little ones, who have had a very difficult time as a result of the separation of both public figures.

“At this time of changes in my life as a public figure, it is understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on the part of the press around me and my family. However, my children have experienced a very difficult year, suffering an incessant siege and relentless persecution by paparazzi and various media outlets in Barcelona,” read the statement from the Barranquillera woman posted on her social media.

Shakira trusts that the press will have more consideration for her children. Photo: Facebook capture / Shakira

Shakira will be named “Woman of the Year”

bill board made a surprising announcement that leaves Shakira’s followers more than happy and that is that the singer will be awarded as “Woman of the Year” at the inaugural gala of the awards “Latin Women in Music”. This recognition is given for the long history that the Barranquillera built over the years. Likewise, she highlights the new records she has broken on various digital platforms.

