Shakira’s trip to Miami to settle permanently in that city with her children, Milan and Sasha, also had a huge impact on the life of Gerard Piqué, her ex-partner.

The couple’s separation process, after 12 years of relationship, involves agreements related to the time that the children will have to spend with both the Colombian singer and the former Spanish soccer player.

The agreement made it clear that Piqué will spend 10 days a month with his children and the rest of the time they will be with Shakira. But during school vacations, Milan and Sasha will have to be with their father 70 percent of the break time.

That agreement, however, is not yet firm and the lawyers for both parties are still working to reach a middle ground that leaves both Shakira and Piqué satisfied.

Gerard Piqué would be looking for an apartment in Miami

Piqué already had his first trip to the United States to spend time with his children, at the beginning of May. And in the next few days he must return to Miami to close the agreements for the vacation period.

For this reason, an idea that leaked on his first trip is now reactivated: that the Spaniard look for an apartment in that city. The first versions ensured that this option was ruled out.

However, the medium The confidential indicated that Piqué could change his mind. According to this version, the former player “does not rule out renting an apartment for his stay in Florida.”

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Photo: Instagram: @clarachia55

Milan and Sasha’s vacation will start very soon. The Florida school calendar indicates that the rest period begins on June 2. According to La Vanguardia, the next day will be the graduation of both, and Piqué would be present at it.

The ex-soccer player’s idea, according to the same source, is to travel after the ceremony with his children to Barcelona so they can spend time with their grandparents and not lose their roots in the city where they grew up.

SPORTS

More sports news