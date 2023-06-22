Gerard Piqué it’s still news. A year ago she separated from the Colombian Shakira, but the ex-soccer player hoards information every day.

Live a special moment with Clara Chia Marti, his girlfriend, and there is even talk of a possible wedding, which would be announced in the coming days.

With soul, life and hat

He has not escaped the controversies with the Barranquillera, while the media track him down wherever he goes.

jordi marti He is one of the journalists who follows his trail, and very closely, and has taken it upon himself to unmask him, so much so that they even went to court for lawsuits.

Well, Marti has returned to the charge against Piqué. She spoke on the program The red phone, about Jorge Viera and it was dispatched.

“I have found out what Piqué has done in Barcelona. In thirteen years I have learned many things that Piqué has done at night, ”he said to himself.

Very strong

And he added: “Barcelona is a very compact city, very small, and you find out everything. And Piqué, really, I think that only Colau, the mayoress, has been left for buzzing about it. Piqué has been with half of Barcelona, ​​Jorge. And I thought: ‘And this, will Shakira be conscious or not?’”.

“It is racist. He is classy. He is xenophobic. I know he has had very ugly comments with her.”

Marti notices that on one occasion toninoShakira’s brother, called him to ask him about Piqué’s movements.

“Tonino calls me and says: ‘Come home, I want to talk to you. How many infidelities has my sister suffered?’. And I tell him: ‘Toni, are you seriously asking me this question?’” the journalist commented.

Clara Chia, Gerard Piqué and Shakira.

Regarding the remarks that Piqué made on some occasion about his relationship with a Latina woman, Marti went all out against the ex-Barcelonista.

“Piqué made some statements and said in a derogatory tone: ‘It’s that there are South American women…'”, he said.

Viera replied: “Do you think Piqué is racist?” and the communicator answered: “It is racist. He is classy. He is xenophobic. I know that he has had very ugly comments with her. I know because people very close to me have told me.

“Don’t your children have Latin American roots, Gerard Piqué?” Marti continues. “Look, Shakira has a skyrocketing IQ”, added.

