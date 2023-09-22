Shakira released her new global hit this Wednesday and took the opportunity to throw a new dart at her former romantic partner, Gerard Piqué. The Colombian singer premiered ‘El Jefe’ with the Mexican group Fuerza Regida, in which she mentions Lili Melgar, the former nanny of her children with the Spanish businessman.

It may be of interest to you: Spanish Federation announces first change: ‘There will be no men’s or women’s team’

But there is still my ex-father-in-law who has not set foot in the grave.

The rhythm of the song, with the northern Mexican musical touch, was not the big surprise of Shakira’s new musical single. The song is focused on labor exploitation that millions of people live and the discomfort caused by having bad bosses.

Shakira did not miss the opportunity to attack her ex-fiancé’s family and sent a dart to her ex-father-in-law: “But there is still my ex-father-in-law who does not set foot in a grave,” sings the artist from Barranquilla.

Read here: Jenni Hermoso case: former Federation candidate hits Rubiales and Gerard Piqué

But the strongest phrase that became a global trend is when Shakira dedicates ‘El Jefe’ to Lili Melgar, former employee of Gerard Piqué’s family and who helped her raise her two children, Milan and Sasha.

The former babysitter appeared in the song’s video. See also Bizarrap announces second show date after selling out tickets in minutes Photo: TikTok: @lilimelgar80

Lili Melgar, for you this song that they did not pay you compensation

“Lili Melgar, this song is for you because they didn’t pay you compensation,” he exclaimed, referring to the fact that the former soccer player never gave the corresponding money to the babysitter.

Dariana Melgar, daughter of Lili, gave the context of the coffee singer’s phrase on social networks and explained that she was fired by Piqué without any explanation: “For those who do not know the context of this part of the song: she is Lili Melgar, lullaby to Shakira’s children. Lili appears in the video and Shakira mentions that she was not compensated, it is known that Piqué did not pay what he owed her. Therefore the reference”.

You can read: Bodhert attacks Santa Fe players: ‘I have competed better with teams with a lower payroll’

Dariana’s stories on Instagram. Photo: Instagram: mamii_anaaa

Piqué’s mistreatment of Lili

According to your explanation, Lili was the person who helped Shakira learn about and demonstrate Gerard Piqué’s infidelities in Barcelona. while Shakira was traveling for personal or work reasons. Melgar was key in the separation of the couple, who had been in a relationship for more than 12 years.

Furthermore, the woman in question who is named in the song He became Shakira’s right hand after being fired by Piqué’s family. Lili Melgar moved to Miami with the Barranquilla native to be Milan and Sasha’s full-time nanny.

A new chapter in the Lili Melgar case

In the last hours, the controversial Spanish program ‘Y Ahora Sonsoles’ revealed that Piqué never fired the employee, it was she who decided to resign, This is what Lorena Vásquez explained in her speech.

“What official sources close to Gerard Piqué and Shakira inform me is that This person was in charge of Milan and Sasha from their first years of life; “She had a very good relationship with the couple, she even lived in their house and when they separate, she is given the opportunity to travel to Miami to continue being the ‘babysitter’ for the children,” the journalist indicated.

What surprises Piqué now is that the song talks about compensation that has not been paid because it is Lili who decides to leave with Shakira.

And he added: “She is the one who decides to go to Miami. What surprises Piqué now is that the song talks about compensation that has not been paid because it is Lili who decides to leave with Shakira and be at the singer’s service. She proposes that she be paid real compensation for the years worked in Barcelona; What Piqué’s legal team tells her is that she does not own anything legal like compensation. That’s why she doesn’t get paid“, he claimed.

We tell you: New case of sexual harassment and fraud breaks out in an amateur soccer club in Bogotá

When they separate and the singer decides to go to Miami, Lili is given the option of going to Miami with the Colombian woman and her children to continue working. “She is the one who decides to leave” That’s why Piqué was surprised that this song talks about compensation pic.twitter.com/FRz5uJ0WfS — FAN ACCOUNTClara Chia and Gerard Piqué (@ClaGerFans) September 21, 2023

After her revelations, the journalist received a counter response from a panelist on the program and she refuted her, since she did not agree with her information. “When the partnership between Shakira and Piqué breaks down, that contract ends and the famous compensation must be paid,” she stated.

Besides, the panelist who came out in defense of Lili Melgar She indicated that, because she was Shakira’s source of information, the former player himself took it out on her and fired her without explanation.

Melgar’s daughter shared the theories about the case on her X account.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO