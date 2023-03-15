Jordi Martín is a Spanish paparazzi who has been very aware of the steps of the Colombian singer Shakira and the ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué, The news of the couple’s separation once broke, after a 12-year relationship.

The breakup has generated various reactions from side to side, especially from the Barranquillera, who has taken advantage of her musical talent to give free rein to her feelings about her ex-partner.

Thus, Shakira has recorded several songs, together with the Puerto Rican Ozuna, the Argentine Bizarrap and his compatriot Karol G, in which he has made more than clear what he feels after the divorce from Piqué.

Shakira and Karol G in ‘TQG’

For his part, the former FC Barcelona player began a new relationship. His relationship with Clara Chía Martí is now more than public, but several months before they already had contact, since his new partner was an employee of his company, Kosmos.

The story of the photos that affected Shakira and Clara Chía

Jordi Martín has followed up on the case and has been in charge of documenting the moments of Piqué’s new relationship and how Shakira is living after the separation.

One of the first proofs of Piqué and Clara Chía’s courtship were some photographs in which they are seen attending a wedding in August of last year. The images were on the cover of the Spanish magazine Hola.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Marti are no longer hiding. After several weeks of rumors and the circulation of false photos of the young woman, the couple starred in their first magazine cover, photographed by paparazzi Jordi Martin, who photographed them as they entered a wedding. pic.twitter.com/DnIA5oNNuP – The Daily Missionary (@elmisionero_d) August 24, 2022

Martín revealed, in an interview with Shirley Radio, that he had notified Shakira’s brother about the existence of the photos and that they would be published.

“The moment I found out that the photographs would come to light, I immediately communicated it to Shakira’s brother and on the day of the publication, Shakira was dejected,” Martín declared.

In addition, the photographer said that the publication of the photos did not go down well with Clara Chía, who was mocked for them.

“This summer, when I took those photos, which were at a wedding, Clara was wearing a striped dress and her tummy showed a bit. She had hair like that, a little frizzy and I remember that it was a global barrage of criticism, ”she said.

Martín also found out about the young woman’s reaction to the photos through another person who works at Kosmos, and that the issue had affected him a lot.

“A colleague from Kosmos, Piqué’s company where Clara works, told me: ‘Jordi, how strong, Clara Chía has arrived dead, dejected and crying, saying that those photos had ruined her life, that the whole world was criticizing her. ‘” Martin added.

