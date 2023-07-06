Gerard Pique and Shakira, separated for more than a year, continue to appear ‘together’ in the headlines of the entertainment press. The former Barcelona player and the singer from Barranquilla do not stop being involved in controversies for any detail that is known about their past relationship and their current coexistence.

This Thursday, the last interview that Gerard Piqué decided to give is a trend in Spain. And it is because, among different revelationsthe Catalan left several taunts that are still related to Shakira.

Gerard Piqué and the jabs to Shakira

Gerard Piqué and the Colombian Shakira. Photo: YouTube Screenshots

In a chat with ‘El Larguero’, from ‘Cadena Ser’, Gerard Hammered practically dispatched on all the issues that have led him to be in the news in recent times.

The former defender of the Spain National Team spoke about his Kings League project and announced that his players’ salaries will be increased. In addition, he analyzed the impact of the idea taking into account the tastes of his children, Sasha and Milan.

“What is evident is that the new generations want other things. I see it in my children. They see football differently and consume it differently. From there, you can attack in different ways. For us it is easier, we are a new product. But for soccer, which is the number one sport, it is more complicated. Because? Because you have to change rules and this is more complicated.”

Later, when asked about his retirement from football, which coincided with the impact of his separation from Shakira, Piqué let himself go and stated that he does not like to “be anchored in the past.”

“When you make the decision to leave, you make it. In this I am very cold. Looking back is of little use to you (…) I am very proud of what I have experienced. Not even dreaming it would have turned out so well, but staying in the past would be a mistake. The past no longer gives you more”said.

“Obviously people know you on the street, but that stage has already passed. When that happens, you have to move on,” he concluded, in what has been seen as a blow to Shakira.

