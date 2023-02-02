According to “The Ana Rosa Program”, Montserrat Bernabeumother of PiqueI would have asked him to reconcile with Shakira.

the mother of Gerard Piqué he tired. Montserrat Bernabéu would have made a request to her son to put an end to the constant bickering with Shakira, as revealed by “The Ana Rosa Program” on Telecinco. A source close to the Spanish family pointed out that her mother would be doing everything possible for the former player to reach an agreement with the Colombian singer, but he would have replied that a reconciliation between them was impossible.

Shakira and Piqué separated in 2022. Photo: Diffusion

What did Montserrat tell Piqué about his discussions with Shakira?

As reported by the aforementioned medium, from the first couple crises that Shakira and Pique had, Montserrat was the person who intervened so that both of them could solve their problems and disagreements. What’s more, a source close to the mother of the former soccer player stated that all her requests were in vain, because her son told her that having a truce with the interpreter of “Loba” would not happen.

In the same way, the person close to Bernabéu said that after Shakira released the song with Bizarrap, the woman went to tell Gerard to stop the problem. “Stop this already. Don’t heat her any more, you have to cut this off,” the mother reportedly said.

Piqué’s mother worried about her son’s current situation with Shakira. Photo: Millennial

Shakira mentions Piqué’s mother in her last song

In the “Music sessions #53”, by Shakira and Bzrp, the artist mentions her ex-mother-in-law in this verse: “You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury. You thought you hurt me and you made me tougher. Women no longer cry, women charge”.