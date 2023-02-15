After the announcement of their separation, in June of last year, the relationship between the Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué It has been tight, without there being many direct references from one to the other.

The woman from Barranquilla was the first to vent and refer to the subject, in September of last year. “Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel as ex-partners, he is the father of my children. We have a job to do for these two incredible children, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future and the fair solution for everyone. And I hope and appreciate it if they give us the space to do it in private,” Shakira said in an interview with Elle magazine.

“Gerard wanted to play football and win titles, and I had to support him. I mean, one of the two had to make a sacrifice, right? Either he would leave his contract with Barcelona and move to the United States with me, where my career is, or I would have to do that in his place. And so, one of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career on the back burner and came to Spain to support him so he could play football and win trophies. And it was an act of love,” he added.

Since then, the references to one another had been indirect, musical on Shakira’s side and ironic responses on the part of Piqué.

One of the most tense moments occurred when Shakira launched ‘Music Sessions #53’, a work with the Argentine producer Bizarrap, with obvious messages towards her ex-partner and towards the Catalan’s new girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí.

In the lyrics of the song, Shakira spoke, referring to Piqué, who changed ‘A Ferrari for a Twingo’ and ‘A Rolex for a Casio’, to which the ex-soccer player responded by appearing with a watch from the Japanese brand in a video of the Kings League and driving a Renault of that reference to get to a match in that competition.

What did Gerard Piqué say about Shakira?

Now, for the first time, Piqué mentions Shakira in an interview, eight months after the official announcement of the breakup. He did it in a talk on the content creator’s YouTube channel John Neils.

Piqué surprised his interviewer when he asked him what was the most famous contact that he kept on his cell phone that was not related to soccer. After a moment of silence, the Catalan launched his sentence.

“I would say that Shakira, perhaps, who was my partner. It could be one. I’m thinking Instagram followers and yes, if you’re saying that, I’d say Shakira because of that. If it is not related to football, because I think Cristiano is the most followed in the world right now”, assured the former FC Barcelona player.

Piqué did not speak more about his ex-partner during the talk, which focused more on football and lasted almost ten minutes.

