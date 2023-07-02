Sunday, July 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gerard Pique takes thunderous screams: for Shakira or for his ‘look’? Video

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 2, 2023
in Sports
0
Gerard Pique takes thunderous screams: for Shakira or for his ‘look’? Video

Close


Close

pique

Gerard Pique.

Gerard Piqué.

This is how the ex-soccer player arrived at an event for his friend Ibai Llanos.

See also  Fifa calls for every country in the world to have a stadium named after Pelé

Gerard Piqué was the center of attention during his friend’s Evening 3 Ibai Plainsfor the special outfit he wore.

(You may be interested in: Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: incredible surprise when they were walking through Barcelona)

Piqué’s ‘look’

Gerard Piqué surprised when he arrived at the Atlético de Madrid Metropolitan Stadium with some psychedelic blue glasses. It is about some eye-oo, Volcanite Blue model, valued at 390 euros.

Upon his arrival, he was interviewed and when asked about his ‘look’, Piqué replied: “For the occasion… that people see… it’s a day to enjoy the evening that people value it as it is”.

However, Piqué not only drew attention, he also received boos and whistles from the fans.

Evening 3 is a boxing event that brings together influencers, content creators and fans, and breaks audience records on the Internet.

SPORTS

See also  After not adding minutes with Fernando Ortiz, this player would have asked for his departure

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Gerard #Pique #takes #thunderous #screams #Shakira #Video

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
GT WC | Spa, 6th Hour: BMW takes the lead in a comeback

GT WC | Spa, 6th Hour: BMW takes the lead in a comeback

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result