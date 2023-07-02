Gerard Pique takes thunderous screams: for Shakira or for his ‘look’? Video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Gerard Pique.
Gerard Piqué.
This is how the ex-soccer player arrived at an event for his friend Ibai Llanos.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Gerard Piqué was the center of attention during his friend’s Evening 3 Ibai Plainsfor the special outfit he wore.
(You may be interested in: Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía: incredible surprise when they were walking through Barcelona)
Piqué’s ‘look’
Gerard Piqué surprised when he arrived at the Atlético de Madrid Metropolitan Stadium with some psychedelic blue glasses. It is about some eye-oo, Volcanite Blue model, valued at 390 euros.
Upon his arrival, he was interviewed and when asked about his ‘look’, Piqué replied: “For the occasion… that people see… it’s a day to enjoy the evening that people value it as it is”.
However, Piqué not only drew attention, he also received boos and whistles from the fans.
Evening 3 is a boxing event that brings together influencers, content creators and fans, and breaks audience records on the Internet.
☑️ PIQUE
Due to the whistles and boos that the ex-soccer player has received from the public of the Metropolitan when appearing on the screens of #LaVelada3
Here you can see the moment 👇 pic.twitter.com/g3WVb4RjgS
— Why is it a trend? (@acTTualidad) July 1, 2023
SPORTS
