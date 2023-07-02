Gerard Pique takes thunderous screams: for Shakira or for his ‘look’? Video

Gerard Piqué was the center of attention during his friend’s Evening 3 Ibai Plainsfor the special outfit he wore.

Piqué’s ‘look’

Gerard Piqué surprised when he arrived at the Atlético de Madrid Metropolitan Stadium with some psychedelic blue glasses. It is about some eye-oo, Volcanite Blue model, valued at 390 euros.

Upon his arrival, he was interviewed and when asked about his ‘look’, Piqué replied: “For the occasion… that people see… it’s a day to enjoy the evening that people value it as it is”.

However, Piqué not only drew attention, he also received boos and whistles from the fans.

Evening 3 is a boxing event that brings together influencers, content creators and fans, and breaks audience records on the Internet.

☑️ PIQUE Due to the whistles and boos that the ex-soccer player has received from the public of the Metropolitan when appearing on the screens of #LaVelada3 Here you can see the moment 👇 pic.twitter.com/g3WVb4RjgS — Why is it a trend? (@acTTualidad) July 1, 2023

