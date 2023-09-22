The Colombian singer Shakira released a new single, “The boss”, a collaboration with the regional Mexican music group Fuerza Regida with explosive lyrics and in which he fires a dart at his ex-father-in-law and father of the former FC soccer player Barcelona Gerard Piqué.

“They say that there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years, but my ex-father-in-law is still there and does not set foot in a grave,” Shakira sings in a moment of the song published on Wednesday and which in 16 hours has already accumulated almost 5.5 million views on YouTube today, with the consequent amplifying effect produced on social networks.

The Colombian appears with a Mexican charro hat in the video for this song, a full-fledged Mexican corrido that revolves around the precarious working conditions that many workers face and in which the vocalist of the Californian group (USA) , Jesus Ortiz Paz, He doesn’t hold back much when it comes to talking about bosses.

Not believing

In “The Boss”, the darts are taken by his ex-father-in-law, the Catalan lawyer and businessman Joan Piquéwho is administrator of the company Inversiones BCN Two & Two SL, which owns the mansion where Gerard Piqué and Shakira lived until their separation in 2022, after more than a decade together.

“I’m still in a period of reflection. I’m still exorcising some demons. The last thing I have left,” the woman from Barranquilla said with a laugh in an interview she offered in Miami to Billboard magazine and which was published this Thursday.

According to Leticia Requejo, collaborator of ‘TardeAR’, the nanny was the one who discovered all of Piqué’s tricks, so the former soccer player kicked her out of the house.

“Lili Melgar was the one who gave clues about Piqué’s relationship with Clara Chía. Once Gerard Piqué unmasked her, he threw her onto the street and did not compensate her. That’s why in the song they say that they paid him compensation,” said the collaborator.

Reasons

Lorena Vasquez She is one of the journalists who keeps track of Shakira and confirmed the version.

“She is the one who decides to leave. What now surprises Gerard Piqué is that this song talks about compensation that has not been paid because it is Lili herself who decides to leave with Shakira, to continue working with Shakira’s children and at Shakira’s service.” said the journalist.

Piqué hides behind that and that’s why he doesn’t pay him. “Legally, he is not entitled to any type of compensation, that is why he is not paid,” said Vásquez.

