The novelties between the separation of Shakira and Gerard Pique they continue. This Tuesday, July 26, it was learned that the soccer player agreed to the Colombian’s request to move to the United States with his minor children, Milan and Sasha. The reason for this decision surprised the media internationally.

As is known, Shakira’s proposal was publicly denied by Gerard Piqué, despite the benefits it gave him and his children. One of the most controversial points for him was that his little ones went to live with the girl from Barranquilla in Miami.

Why did Gerard Piqué change his decision?

Gerard Piqué was reluctant to Shakira’s offer and it is known that the artist’s lawyers planned to make a counterproposal to change the player’s decision. A few days later, the media announced that the Spaniard changed his mind in favor of his ex-partner.

Sasha and Milan will travel to Miami to live with their mother in the maiden mansion that she owns. According to the Telemundo program “La mesa Caliente”, the Barcelona defender asked for five first-class tickets and $400,000 to pay off a debt he has in Spain.

Gerard Piqué agreed that his children live with Shakira. Photo: @shakira/Instagram

A benefit for Gerard Hammered

This offer would mean an advantage for Gerard Piqué because, according to sports news, he would be receiving an offer from Inter Miami, from the MLS, to continue his football career.

Gerard Piqué received a proposal from Inter Miami. Photo: AFP

Their children suffer from the separation

The soccer player held an interview with the TV3 program “Nexes” and commented on his opinion about the pressure that exists towards his little ones due to the situation they are experiencing due to the separation with Shakira.

“I remember that my dad never let me win and, instead, with Shaki sometimes we let them win because we understand that they have a completely different context than I or she had, that they were unknown dads, we didn’t have this pressure. Our children live with excessive pressure,” she stated.

Gerard Piqué and the children he had with Shakira. Photo: @gerardpiqué/Instagram

The family would vacation in the Bahamas

According to the Chismes no like portal, Shakira and Gerard Piqué would be planning a trip to the Bahamas in the company of their children Sasha and Milan. “There is no reconciliation. It is the madness of parents who want their children not to realize that they are separating. They are going on vacation to the Bahamas. They are going to play falsehood and hypocrisy because later they have to go to Barcelona to separate the assets for the good of the children”, explained one of the drivers.

Parents of the couple await reconciliation

“The mission that parents have is for both to be together again. They are sharing information to try to unite their children, for the good of their little grandchildren Milan and Sasha”, expressed Chismes no like on Shakira and Gerard Piqué.

Shakira’s mother has given her opinion on her daughter’s separation from Gerard Piqué. Photo: Composition/Shakira/Instagram

Gerard Piqué caught listening to a song by Shakira

Leaving training with the FC Barcelona team, Gerard Piqué was seen by the media and was greatly surprised when he heard a Shakira song coming from his car. This song was “Where are the thieves?”.