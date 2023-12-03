Gerard Piqué He has been the center of attraction since his separation with the Colombian singer Shakira. The alleged infidelity and his new romance with the young Clara Chía have him on the front pages of the Spanish newspapers.

This Saturday, Piqué participated in the Ibainéfico of Ibai Llanos, event to raise funds for a good cause. Piqué put on the shirt of the team called ‘El Barrio’ to participate in the tournament that takes place between Saturday and Sunday.

The former defender excelled by scoring three goals, two of them from penalties. In general, he was seen in good condition and aroused praise, however, he also had an action that left criticism and ridicule on social networks.

It was a play in which Piqué went for the ball and ended up falling alone, without anyone touching him, which showed a lack of competitive rhythm.

In the broadcast of the match the commentators They make fun of the former player and ironically shout that it was a penalty for Piqué.

Ibai Llanos worries Gerard Piqué fans

In his last live streaming, Ibai Llanos alarmed Gerard Piqué’s followers with a revelation that worried everyone and everyone.

Ibai revealed a conversation with the former Barcelona player himself who told him that he was in poor health and had to go urgently to the hospital.

“Gerard Piqué says: I’m about to go to the hospital, I think I’ve broken it and I can’t even walk,” were the strong words of the streamer Spanish when talking about his friend. Furthermore, he explained that he was fine the last time she saw him with the player Riqui Puig.

For now, the exact state of health of Gerard Piqué is not known, who due to the revelations of his friend Ibai, would have suffered a serious injury in the last few hours.

