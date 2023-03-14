Gerard Piqué says you have to be ‘tough and inflexible’ with the Dani Alves case

Former soccer player Gerard Piqué has assured this Tuesday that it would be very harsh, “even more than justice”, with his former teammate Dani Alves, if it is proven that the Brazilian is guilty of the alleged rape of a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub on the past 30 from December.

In an interview with the program ‘El Món a RAC1’, the former center-back has acknowledged that the case for which the Brazilian footballer is in pretrial detention and without bail “is very complicated” and has confessed that, when the news was confirmed, left him “in shock”.

Piqué, who when he was a member of the ranks of Barcelona shared a dressing room with Dani Alves for eight and a half seasons, has defended the presumption of innocence of his former teammate, although he has stressed that if the facts are proven “you have to be inflexible” with the Brazilian.

“It is a host with an open hand to everyone. A host of reality, to ask yourself: how could it have happened? If it really has happened, you have to be very hard with him and with everyone who does something like that; I would even be tougher than what justice dictates”, he has valued.

(Keep reading: Arturo Reyes is no longer Junior’s coach).

In this sense, Piqué has indicated that if the judge decides that Dani Alves is guilty of the crime, “it will be necessary to comply” and help the victim.

More news:

Piqué, on the attack: criticizes Shakira for protecting her children, video

Lorenzo insists on mixing old and new for friendlies in Asia, analysis

Egan Bernal: this is the race in which he will return to competition, video