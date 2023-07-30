Gerard Piqué saves nothing and sends a poisoned dart: another controversy

Gerard Piqué returned to the ring on Twitter with another controversy, this time with the head of Spanish soccer, javier thebeson behalf of the Kings League.

Due to the celebration of the Final Four of the Kings and the Queens League created by Piqué and scheduled for this Sunday at the Cívitas Metropolitano, there was a crossing of trills between the two.

With the forecast of an almost full house, Piqué remembered Thebes and left him a piquant message.

The president of the Spanish League said six months ago that the competition led by Piqué was a “circus” and that “In six months let’s see how much we talk about the Kings League.”



To this, Piqué returned to the charge: “Six months ago this. @Tebasjavier, come tomorrow to the Metropolitan to see if they continue talking about the @KingsLeague… we’ll have a good time! You’re invited.”

The president of the Spanish league did not remain silent and replied: “I’m not in Madrid, but I hope that Spursito activates the rocket penalty card!”, alluding to the new cards that exist in this 7-a-side football format. controversy is on.

The teams qualified for the last two matches of the Kings League are Porcinos, El Barrio, Anniquiladores and xBuyer Team. Those from the Queens League are Porcinas, xBuyer Team, Las Troncas and PIO.

