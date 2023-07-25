Gerard Piqué reveals his most secret love advice: what will Shakira and Clara Chía think?

Gerard Piqué He unleashes hurricanes every time he was in public, especially if it is about issues related to his love life, so media and controversial.

(You may be interested in: Gerard Piqué: sexist video unleashes a wave of indignation after his separation from Shakira)

Now social networks talk about the former Barcelona player for his words when referring to love.

Pique’s love secret

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia

Piqué, who lives his current idyll with his girlfriend Clara Chiain the midst of controversial crosses with his ex-partner Shakira, gave his lesson in love.

In a dialogue with his friend Ibai Plains, Piqué was consulted for a love council. “You have to tell your partner that you love her every day,” Piqué said confidently.

Then he added that this feeling should not only be manifested on special dates such as Valentine’s Day: “I don’t even celebrate Valentine’s Day, because it’s Valentine’s Day for me,” Piqué said, arousing applause at the table, and reactions on social networks.

❤🔥Gerard Piqué: “You have to tell your partner that you love her every day. I don’t even celebrate Valentine’s Day, because it’s my Valentine’s Day” ❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ler4cuYlIS — ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥ (@ClaGerFans) July 24, 2023

SPORTS

More sports news