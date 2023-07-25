Tuesday, July 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gerard Piqué reveals his most secret love advice: what will Shakira and Clara Chía think?

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Gerard Piqué reveals his most secret love advice: what will Shakira and Clara Chía think?

Close


Close

Gerard Piqué, Clara Chía and Shakira

Pique, Clara and Shakira.

Photo:

Instagram Gerard Pique, Instagram Shakira

Pique, Clara and Shakira.

The former defender spoke of his love strategy as a couple.

Gerard Piqué He unleashes hurricanes every time he was in public, especially if it is about issues related to his love life, so media and controversial.

See also  "I was looking at Shakira's Instagram": video "condemns" Piqué with his girlfriend

(You may be interested in: Gerard Piqué: sexist video unleashes a wave of indignation after his separation from Shakira)

Now social networks talk about the former Barcelona player for his words when referring to love.

Pique’s love secret

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia

Piqué, who lives his current idyll with his girlfriend Clara Chiain the midst of controversial crosses with his ex-partner Shakira, gave his lesson in love.

In a dialogue with his friend Ibai Plains, Piqué was consulted for a love council. “You have to tell your partner that you love her every day,” Piqué said confidently.

Then he added that this feeling should not only be manifested on special dates such as Valentine’s Day: “I don’t even celebrate Valentine’s Day, because it’s Valentine’s Day for me,” Piqué said, arousing applause at the table, and reactions on social networks.

SPORTS

See also  Shakira and Piqué: reveal the tricks of the footballer's infidelity

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Gerard #Piqué #reveals #secret #love #advice #Shakira #Clara #Chía

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Football | HJK’s opponent raised the most talked about striker in the world – this is the star factory of a small town

Football | HJK's opponent raised the most talked about striker in the world - this is the star factory of a small town

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result