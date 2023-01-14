“Tomorrow at 9:00 p.m., Chup Chup @KingsLeague with all the presidents Life can be wonderful”. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona, ​​35 years old) already warned through his Twitter account with this message, 24 hours before it happened, that the presentation of the championship devised by him and Ibai Llanos was going to be a great event. But above all it was going to be the first event in which he was going to be seen after her ex-partner Shakira dedicated to him, one after another, each and every one of the phrases of her latest song and musical success, BZRP Music Sessions 53. And the response from the former Barcelona soccer player has come in the form of an agreement with one of the watch brands she mentions in the song. She did not need much more for this announcement to have been taken as a clear response to the latest song released by the Colombian artist.

“Casio has given us watches for life. The Kings League has reached an agreement with Casio ”, Piqué commented during the presentation of the event on the night of this Friday, January 13, while he distributed watches to the rest of the program participants. This is how the Catalan announced that the watch brand has reached a sponsorship agreement with the Kings League soccer league, a new tournament that the former soccer player has led and with which it has 12 teams that are chaired by streamers or well-known players like Iker Casillas or Kun Agüero. The presentation also had many other references to the singer’s theme. The youtuber The Spaniard DjMaRiiO, for example, told Kun Agüero that he did not want his affairs “splashed” to him, to which the Argentine responded with “clearly, you are right.” Piqué also joked that on Sunday he will arrive at the games in a Renault Twingo.

In BZRP Music Session #53, Shakira launched phrases directed at her ex-partner and at Piqué’s new girlfriend, Clara Chía. Among the most commented on social networks have been the fragments that say “You changed a Rolex for a Casio”, “You changed a Ferrari for a Twingo” or “so much that you gave yourself as a champion and when I needed you you gave your worst version”, in addition from “I understood that it is not my fault, that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you”.

Far from taking all these phrases as an offense, both the former soccer player and the Casio brand have decided to take advantage of the situation. “We love that it splashes us,” the watch brand wrote on its Instagram account after Piqué’s announcement.

For their part, the Colombian Shakira and the Argentine producer Bizarrap have broken records with the song Bizarrap Music Sessions #53a theme that in just over twenty-four hours has achieved almost 64 million views on YouTube, surpassing slowly (2017) by Luis Fonsi, a song that reached almost 25 million in just 12 hours.

“What for me was a catharsis and a relief, I never thought that I would reach number one in the world directly at 45 years old and in Spanish. I want to hug the millions of women who rise up against those who make us feel insignificant. Women who defend what they feel and think, and raise their hands when they disagree, even if others raise their eyebrows. They are my inspiration. And this achievement is not mine, but everyone’s. We have to get up 70 times 7. Not as society orders us to, but in the way that occurs to us, the one that helps us to get ahead for our children, our parents and for those who need us and hope in us ”, has written the Colombian singer in a post in your instagram accountin which he has more than 79 million followers, after the success of his new song.