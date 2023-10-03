Gerard Piqué He went from being an applauded footballer in Barcelona to arousing hatred in other parts of the world, and all from his betrayal of the Colombian artist Shakira.



THE former soccer player received a striking complaint from a journalist who couldn’t resist the urge to yell at him about the Shakira issue.

‘They hate you’

Piqué visited Mexico City to fulfill commitments related to the ‘Kings League’, but there he was reminded of his infidelity.

It was the Mexican reporter Claudia Maldonado the one who attacked Piqué as a result of his silence when faced with questions from the press.

The journalist couldn’t stand it and yelled at him: “Hey, they already hate you for everything you did to Shakira, and now you’re behaving like that with the press?”

The most curious thing was the face of the former soccer player who, half surprised, limited himself to remaining silent before getting into the car that was waiting for him at the exit of a restaurant.

“I responded that way because his lack of emotional intelligence made me desperate despite the patience and tolerance that I have,” said the journalist.

Tension in the ex-partner

Last week, the Barranquilla singer Shakira premiered her new song, ‘El Jefe’, and once again caused a sensation among her fans and the media. She has also raised controversy for her lyrics.

In the song ‘El Jefe’, Shakira throws strong barbs, including a particular one against her ex-father-in-law, Gerard Piqué’s father.

In addition, one or another reference apparently to his past was included in the song after the media separation of footballer Gerard Piqué and his new life in Miami, United States, with his children. Sasha and Milan.



Curiously, the release of the song coincided with a series of stories against Shakira. Testimonies that attack her and that have also gone viral.

To deny these accusations, Jordi Martin, the famous Spanish paparazzi, who was close to the Barranquilla woman from the beginning of her romance with Gerard Piqué in Barcelona, ​​has now spoken out.

According to Martin, the former soccer player is the one behind this defamation against Shakira. “Gerard Piqué is the man from the Kings League who closes a contract with TeleCinco and what a coincidence that all the people (who attack Shakira) appear on TeleCinco. “Enough is enough,” he said.

