Gerard Piqué raised the salary of Kings League players: that's how they stayed

July 7, 2023
in Sports
Gerard Piqué raised the salary of Kings League players: that’s how they stayed

The tournament started on January 1st.

Photo:

Instagram/Kings League

The tournament started on January 1st.

Each time the rise of this event is bigger.

The separation of Gerard Pique and Shakira It hasn’t been a problem for both of them to continue working in their businesses.

The ex-soccer player created at the end of last year the kings leaguesoccer tournament 7 based in Barcelona which has been a success.
(Video: Luis Díaz and another special moment, this is how he proposed to Geraldine Ponce) (Gerard Piqué and ‘his cross’: revealing evidence, Clara Chía would not be in love)

See also  The 1x1 of the Barcelona players in their defeat against Real Madrid (3-2)

The money

The important news is that Piqué announced on Twitch the new salaries of the players in this league.

“He said that from now on a salary per game will not be charged, but that everything will go by season (September-end of July),” reported La Vanguardia.

The tournament brings together 12 teams led by content creators and other celebrities.

Photo:

Instagram: @ibaillanos / @kingleague

And I add: “The salaries vary depending on whether they choose the player in the first, second, third, fourth or fifth round of the draft. While those chosen in the first round will earn 7,500 euros per year (225 euros per game), those chosen in the second will earn 6,250 euros per year and those chosen in number five will earn 2,500 euros each season.”

“These salaries are calculated based on the 33 regular league games, but Piqué has clarified that it will not be like that ”exactly” because there will not be three splits of eleven games, since the third will have “a format different, smaller,” the publication said.

See also  Ronaldo, the soccer superstar who confessed his depression

(Dani Alves: the details of his last statement about what would have happened in a disco)

