Gerard Piqué raised the salary of Kings League players: that’s how they stayed

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The tournament started on January 1st.
Instagram/Kings League
The tournament started on January 1st.
Each time the rise of this event is bigger.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The separation of Gerard Pique and Shakira It hasn’t been a problem for both of them to continue working in their businesses.
The ex-soccer player created at the end of last year the kings leaguesoccer tournament 7 based in Barcelona which has been a success.
(Video: Luis Díaz and another special moment, this is how he proposed to Geraldine Ponce) (Gerard Piqué and ‘his cross’: revealing evidence, Clara Chía would not be in love)
The money
The important news is that Piqué announced on Twitch the new salaries of the players in this league.
“He said that from now on a salary per game will not be charged, but that everything will go by season (September-end of July),” reported La Vanguardia.
And I add: “The salaries vary depending on whether they choose the player in the first, second, third, fourth or fifth round of the draft. While those chosen in the first round will earn 7,500 euros per year (225 euros per game), those chosen in the second will earn 6,250 euros per year and those chosen in number five will earn 2,500 euros each season.”
“These salaries are calculated based on the 33 regular league games, but Piqué has clarified that it will not be like that ”exactly” because there will not be three splits of eleven games, since the third will have “a format different, smaller,” the publication said.
(Dani Alves: the details of his last statement about what would have happened in a disco)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Gerard #Piqué #raised #salary #Kings #League #players #stayed
Leave a Reply