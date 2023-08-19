Clara Chia Marti is a woman who stops traffic. Gerard Piqué he is proud of his girlfriend, with whom he is once the separation with Shakira.

They met at the former soccer player’s company, but it is already known that they are living an idyll, that they are in a good moment and that their relationship seems firm.

Well, there is another item that makes them both happy, while the Colombian is with her children, Sasha and Milan.

“Clara is another of the ambassadors of silent luxury that is taking fashion experts by storm this year. This aesthetic consists of building a capsule wardrobe of essential garments, made with quality fabrics, that make a difference through subtle details without being entirely flashy. It is an enhancement of elegance that escapes from logos in order to go unnoticed. Among her favorite brands are Etro, Zadig & Voltaire or Lagaam ”, says www.hola.com

And he adds: “Piqué’s couple comes from a well-connected family from Barcelona, ​​with a lawyer father and an administrative mother, who maintain relationships in the upper area of ​​the city. In fact, Clara studied at the same school in Sarrià where family members of Pep Guardiola, Messi, among other well-known personalities who have lived in Barcelona, ​​attended”.

The publication reports that “at Albert Pedret’s wedding, which took place on the Costa Brava, Clara wore a bohemian knitted dress with bright stripes and multicolor with a halter neckline, signed by Missoni, which sold last summer for 790 euros in luxury multi-brand platforms”.

Finally, he warned: “A year later, last June, the duo went hand in hand to the wedding of Marc Piqué and María Valls, held in Barcelona, ​​and there the young woman repeated her ideal guest formula with another single knitted dress. Of course, the price on her label is not simple at all. We are talking about a tight gold ribbed knit design with thin straps and a discreet V-shaped neckline signed by Victoria Beckham and can be found at Farfetch for 1,950 euros, although it was reduced on MyTheresa for a short time at 805 euros.

