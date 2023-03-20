The controversy continues. Shakira and Gerard Piqué are separated, but they do not neglect their work as parents with Sasha and Milan. As a result of the success that the Colombian singer has with her latest musical songs, the former soccer player came forward to comment on her and the criticism that has been generated after the publication of “TQG”, “Music session #53”, “Monotonía” and “Congratulations”. As is known, both figures announced their separation in June 2022 and, from there, the media have not stopped reporting everything regarding their actions.

What did Gerard Piqué say about Shakira’s songs?

The Hola medium compiled the latest statements that Gerard Piqué gave regarding his current sentimental status after breaking up with Shakira: “I’m very happy. There have been changes in my life and I have known how to preserve happiness”. In addition, he indicated that he “continues to do what he wants” at the moment of being “true to himself”, referring to the variation in the perception that he had of his image before the world during 2022.

“I’m not going to spend money [dinero] to clean up my image The people I care about and the ones I love are the ones who know me. The rest I don’t care. I spend my energy on being with my loved ones and giving them what I have. I am very happy”, were the words of the former member of FC Barcelona.

Gerard Piqué talks about his life today after Shakira issues.

Gerard Piqué talks about his mother Monserrat Bernabéu

In addition, Gerard Piqué was also encouraged to talk about Monserrat Bernabéu, his mother, who has been criticized in recent months for the video in which she is seen attacking Shakira. He acknowledges that she is an example for him: “She made the decision to study medicine and spent many years. That was her goal and now she has become a benchmark. The same with my father, my brother… In the end, we are moved by passions”.

Finally, he indicated that, despite Shakira’s songs, he also wants his children to have a good example: “Everyone makes the decisions they think are appropriate and I don’t feel like talking about it anymore, since the only thing is that I want is that my children are well”.