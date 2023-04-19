It was a matter of time before Shakira left Barcelona for good, after her separation from former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué. The Colombian singer settled in Miami with her children, Milan and Sasha.

Meanwhile, Piqué continues with his relationship with Clara Chía Martí and has already scheduled a trip to the United States to spend time with the children.

However, before that, the president of the Kings League lives what could be his honeymoon with his new partner.

“Piqué has gone on vacation with Clara Chía to a paradisiacal place. I don’t know if the paparazzi will be able to get an image of the couple,” said journalist Lorena Vásquez, from the Antena 3 channel, on the program ‘Y Ahora Sonsoles’.

Piqué already has a date for the first visit to his children in Miami

However, Piqué does not want to stay away from his children and that is why he is already planning his first trip to Miami to spend a few days with them, as stipulated in Shakira’s separation agreement.

Vásquez assured that the date of Piqué’s first trip to the United States is already defined: “Piqué is going to go to Miami at the end of the month. Shakira knows the exact dates. The footballer will spend 10 days in Miami with his children, as specified in the regulatory agreement.”

The same source affirms that there are still pending issues about the activities that the children will have in Miami and for that there is still a meeting pending.

“This same week Gerard Piqué’s lawyer will meet with Shakira’s lawyer to close the economic details, such as the children’s extracurricular activities, what types of extra activities they are going to carry out …”, insisted Vásquez.

Piqué does not want to leave any loose ends and that is why he wants to leave everything ready before the US law. “And this agreement will travel to the United States to seal it, so that it can go to an American court in case there is a problem,” he asserted.

