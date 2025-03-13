The former FC Barcelona and businessman’s soccer player, Gerard Piqué, is called to declare this Friday as investigated before Majadahonda’s judge who takes the case on the alleged irregularities in the transfer of the male soccer supercop to Saudi Arabia. Piqué would have given to the judge the evidence that accredited that he would have continued to charge millionaire commissions of Arabia in full judicial investigation, as reported by the newspaper The world.

The Catalan businessman would have delivered to the instructor of the case a battery of invoices, to which the aforementioned newspaper has had access, and They are from Piqué’s company, Kosmos.

In them it can be reflected as former Blaugrana soccer player continues to perceive about four million euros Commission for each edition of the Spanish Super Cup held in Arabia. All this while continuing as investigated in the judicial process investigating the case.

According to invoices published by the medium, the last ones are last January and amount to the amount of 800,000 euros in concept of “Consulting services to search for business opportunities”, linked to the celebration of the Super Cup.

Also, in this 2025, according to the documentation that the aforementioned newspaper says that Piqué has delivered, the businessman It would be charged 1.6 million related to the last edition. Besides, The former soccer player would have delivered the receipts he has issued since September 1, 2022 through Kosmos Team, sl to the Saudi Arabia Football Federation.