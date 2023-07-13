Gerard Pique and Shakira they are still news. The former Barcelona player, who has been away from the courts for a long time, appears in the tabloids for every detail that is known of his new relationship with the young Catalan Clara Chia Marti. Shakira, for her part, is at the center of rumors about her supposed closeness to lewis hamilton.

Piqué is now on the lips of users of social networks due to his recent statements, in which he points to his past in such an energetic way, that it has been interpreted as if he were making comments at Shakira.

Pique and his past

Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP / Instagram: @3gerardpique

In a recent interview that Gerard Piqué gave to the sports program El Larguero, the former Barcelona defender made it clear that he is aware of everything he has to thank football for, but that he doesn’t really miss it at all.

But beyond talking about sports, his statements had an echo when interpreted like darts towards Shakira, when talking about “the past”.



Do you miss football?” they asked Piqué. “Zero,” he replied. “It’s beast, but yes. It is a stage of my life that has passed. At the time, when you make the decision to leave, you take it, and I am very cold about this ”.

His words were interpreted as indirectly referring to his past with the Colombian artist, especially in his next comment.

“Looking back is of little use“He assured. Then he spoke of his past. “I did incredibly well, much better than I had expected. I feel super proud of everything I have experienced. Not even dreaming it would have turned out so well. The fact of having spent my entire career or almost my entire career at the club of my life and winning everything I’ve won”.

