The rupture of the 12-year relationship between the Colombian singer Shakira and the then still soccer player Gerard Piqué has generated thousands of publications on social networks. The link was broken, among other causes, by the infidelity of the Catalan.

Piqué, who shortly after Shakira’s divorce announced his retirement as an active soccer player, has focused his efforts on strengthening his new relationship with Clara Chia Martí, a 24-year-old Spanish girl, who would be the cause of the breakup.

The former player kept his relationship with Clara Chía under wraps, although over time, and little by little, he has been revealing things and has made public appearances with her. Finally, he confirmed the relationship by posting a photo with his new partner on social networks on January 25.

The public appearances of Piqué and Clara Chía triggered a strong reaction against the former player from Shakira’s followers, and even the singer herself vented her grief in several musical works in which she referred to the cause of their breakup.

The strongest was Music Sessions #53, work together with the Argentine producer Bizarrap, in which Shakira refers to Clara Chía in the lyrics of the song, with phrases like “She has the name of a good person, Clara-mente is not as it sounds ” or ”I was too big for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you”.

This was the new declaration of love from Piqué to Clara Chía

Piqué no longer hides his relationship and has even appeared with Clara Chía at various public events, such as the marriage of his brother, Marc, and in the final of the Kings League, the 7-a-side soccer tournament that he manages together with the Spanish influencer Ibaí Llanos .

And it was precisely in a Kings League Twitch broadcast in which Piqué once again made a public declaration of love for Clara Chía. The context, a discussion between the presidents of the clubs.

“You have to find love, you don’t know love yet,” Llanos told Piqué. The Catalan, annoyed, responded and made it clear that he found love with his new partner.

“What are you saying, man, you always attacking me!” Piqué said, and then sentenced: “I have already found love,” he added.

SPORTS

More sports news