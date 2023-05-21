Sunday, May 21, 2023, 1:58 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The relationship between Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía continues to consolidate while continuing to arouse interest among the footballer’s admirers. Although they do not give explanations about his private life, nor do they display their love, they do not hide either and the businessman has re-uploaded a self-portrait of both of them to his Instagram profile. When it is close to a year since the relationship came to light, the two appear very close with their faces together in an image very similar to the first one they published on January 25.

Piqué has made this publication in the midst of the commotion that has been created after the premiere of Shakira’s latest song, ‘Acrostico’, in which her two children, Sasha and Milan, appear. It seems that while questioning whether the father knew about the participation of minors in the song’s video clip and considering the possibility that he could take some kind of measure, the footballer has found calm and refuge in his partner .