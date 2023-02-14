Did you remember her? In a conversation with the Irish youtuber John Nellis, Gerard Piqué made a curious mention and revelation about his ex-partner Shakira from him.

Since Gerard Piqué and Shakira they announced their separation in mid-2022, they have spoken little about each other in public. The Colombian has referred to her ex-partner in her songs “I congratulate you”, “Monotonía” and more notably in “Music Session # 53” with Bizarrap. On his side, the former soccer player has not had much to say about the singer. However, in a conversation with the youtuber John Nellis, the former FC Barcelona player made a curious mention of the artist.

The Irish content creator asked him who was the most famous non-football person he has in his contacts. “I would say that it is Shakira, perhaps, who was my partner,” he replied. “I’m thinking followers on Instagram, Twitter… it’s probably Shakira,” he continued. “If we are not talking about football. Because I think that, in sports, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed in the world, ”he added.

Gerard Piqué claims to be Clara Chía’s puppet

During the last Kings League show, Ibai he asked Gerard Piqué about how she kept up with the new trends when it came to dressing. The ex-soccer player laughed and talked about his partner Clara Chía. “I go with my girlfriend to the store and she buys it for me. I am a puppet,” he revealed. This provoked the reaction of the content creator. “As we of you, right? Your puppets,” he said.

Gerard Piqué met Shakira in front of his house

An awkward moment starred Gerard Piqué and Shakira. The ex-soccer player was waiting for his children outside the house of his ex-partner. Due to fate, during that short period of time the Colombian arrived with her brother, passing in front of the former FC Barcelona player, completely ignoring him.